Milan Police Department hosts active shooter training

MILAN, Tenn. — Being prepared was the theme Tuesday as law enforcement agencies gathered in Milan to learn more about what to do in an active shooter situation.

Sgt. Nick Glenn of the Milan Police Department says that although the training had been scheduled for weeks, he can’t help but think about the timing after the Las Vegas tragedy.

“It’s hands-on. It’s a practical application,” Sgt. Glenn said. “It’s classroom work and then putting all of that to work to give us success.”

Glenn said the training can help improve the outcome if a bad situation arises.

“Right now unfortunately we seem to be having more incidents that are popping up, but if someone trains you and someone pops up, you have several options on how to get out,” Glenn said. “You have several options on how to defend yourself and several options on how to corner what’s going on.”

The training is not just for law enforcement either. Companies and hospitals sent representatives who are taking the skills back to help employees.

“The big key of it is it gives options to people that are in tight situations, tough situations, to where you aren’t just sitting with one way in and one way out. You are doing different things to avoid having a serious problem,” Glenn said.

Glenn says there are key things you can do to stay safe.

“Be aware of your surroundings,” Sgt. Glenn said. “The first time you get somewhere, have a game plan of how I want to escape if I need to escape, have a game plan of how I will reunite with the people I’m with, have a game plan of how I will get in contact with people that need information from me.”

Many of those attending say they will now have these conversations with their families so they can also be prepared.