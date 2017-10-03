National Night Out gatherings underway in Jackson-Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An event that started back in 1984 is happening now in the Hub City and Madison County.

The annual National Night Out event is about building positive relationships and partnerships between residents and law enforcement.

The events include food, games, music and of course law enforcement officers to meet and greet with the community.

Most of the events will last until 8 p.m. Tuesday. For a list of National Night Out parties in Jackson and Madison County, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.