Summer Returns

Weather Update:

Temperatures are starting off warm today around 68 degrees. Its also noticeably more humid this morning as well. Dew Point temperatures have moved into the mid to lower 60s. It’s still not as bad as the last couple of weeks. There will be lingering clouds along the Mississippi River today, maybe some light sprinkles at times. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds will be the main forecast the remainder of the day. High temps around 84°F. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up on Midday/Noon ABC 7/CBS 7.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

