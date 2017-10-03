Top plays from week seven

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top five plays from week seven are as followed.

#5: Haywood’s Tillman McRae kept the read option and went in for six! Haywood defeated Ripley 42-0.

#4: Crockett County wide receiver Dennis Buchannon took the handoff and followed his blockers before breaking loose for the score. The Cavaliers took down Obion County 38-0.

#3: South Side’s Tyler Carver connected with Quavon Carpenter on a slant route for the score. The Hawks would fall to Lexington 23-7.

#2: South Gibson’s Dustin Moore hooked up with wideout Calem Rich who climbed the latter to reach the ball and go in for six. The Hornets beat McNairy Central 35-28.

#1: Milan’s Jacquez Norman broke loose against the Bolivar Central defense en route to one of his two touchdowns. The Bulldogs took down Bolivar, 49-35.