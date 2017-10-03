Truck hits pump, causes diesel spill at Exit 87 gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — Workers at a local gas station got a scare Tuesday morning when a truck hit a fuel pump, spilling diesel across a nearby intersection.

Officials say a truck was trying to turn around when it hit the diesel fuel pump Tuesday morning at Gulf gas station at Exit 87.

Crews responded to clean up the spill.

“I heard my bells ringing out from my pumps, and I thought someone wanted me to turn my pumps on,” employee Deddra Woodward said. “So I come out to turn my pump on, and I look out and this truck had run all over the pumps. I’m talking there was diesel pouring out from under the ground.”

Officials say the good news is no one was injured but it will take some time to clean up the mess.

There is no word on whether the driver of the truck will be cited.