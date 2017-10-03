Warm and Dry for the Rest of the Workweek

Weather Update – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday

It’s been much warmer today with highs in the lower to middle 80s. No signs of Fall in this weeks forecast, but we’ll have some changes come in this weekend when we finally have another chance for rain.

Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s with light winds from the southeast. Temperatures near the Tennessee River could even start out in the upper 50s! After the cool start, it’ll be another warm and mostly sunny afternoon tomorrow with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Conditions will remain dry with just a little bit more cloud cover for parts of northwest Tennessee where temperatures may be slightly cooler.

A greater chance for rain will be returning over the upcoming weekend as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico and interacts with an approaching cold front from the northwest. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

