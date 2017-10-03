Woman indicted, accused of hitting pedestrian with car

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A Madison County grand jury finds there is sufficient evidence to indict a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her car in west Jackson earlier th is year. The pedestrian, Ramiza Robertson, died days later.

Natasha Washburn was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and violation of the state’s financial responsibility law. Robertson was walking along Old Hickory Boulevard back on April 8th.