Woman hit by car on Hollywood Drive has died

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman who was hit by a car Monday night in west Jackson has died.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hollywood Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Police confirm she died later Monday night. Her name has not been released.

No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.