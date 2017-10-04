Blessing of the Animals event, part of Bethel University’s homecoming activities

McKENZIE, Tenn.-It is Homecoming Week at Bethel University, with many activities open to the public.

Today, was the blessing of the animals. The special worship service has become a homecoming tradition.

It is a service that celebrates the life of St. Francis and his love for all creatures great and small.

Community members brought their pets to take part in the ceremony.

“It’s just a way to thank God for all his gifts and to let animals and animal owners know that their animals are a part of God’s special creation,” said Myra Carlock, director of university and alumni events at Bethel University.

