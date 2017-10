Former congressman visits Hub City for book signing

JACKSON, Tenn. — A former congressman visited the Hub City Wednesday.

Bob Clement visited the Casey Jones Old Country Store Wednesday to sign his book.

Hundreds of fans showed up to the event. He says his book puts a positive spin on politics.

“I took the high road and not the low road,” Clement said. “I could’ve taken the low road, but that’s not Bob Clement.”

Clement will visit all 95 counties in Tennessee to sign his book and talk with fans.