JSCC says robotics grant will help school become leader in training

JACKSON, Tenn. — Exciting news is happening on the Jackson State Community College campus after an investment will help students learn more about robotic technology.

“Robotics is a coming thing in manufacturing. More and more companies are using robotics,” Jackson State Director of Workforce Development Jack Laser said.

The investment was given by the Delta Regional Authority and will help JSCC become a leader in training for robotic technology.

“It’s about $175,000 worth of equipment,” Laser said. “Along with that, there were some training dollars added to it.”

Laser says it will save students money who now have to go out of state.

“To train people to operate the robotics they have to travel to Ohio, North Carolina or Michigan, and we want to start a training center here,” Laser said.

He says right now they have two machines they are using, and by the first of the year they will have the new technology up and running.

“We will have a total of five robots. We will have three additional ones plus vision for the existing robots we have right now,” Laser said.

With the new technology comes some cool new features.

“Some of it is actually vision where the robots are looking with a camera at the work they are doing,” Laser said.

“Our aim is to be able to write grants that create opportunities for jobs,” Joe Barker said.

Barker is with the Southwest Tennessee Development District and partners with the Delta Regional Authority to provide the economic development grants.

“I hope what it does is that it conveys a message to our young people that manufacturing jobs are good jobs, and hopefully they will consider that as their employment profile,” Barker said.