Lexington picks up a big region win and team of the week honors

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Entering week eight of the football season the Lexington Tigers find themselves first in the region after taking down the number one team, South Side last Friday. With three games remaining in the season, head coach Bryant Hollingsworth said his team still has a long way to go before they get to where they want to be and they know that.

“Well our guys know what’s at stake, they know what we got to do to accomplish our goals which is work towards the top of the region and try to stay there,” Hollingsworth said. “So it’s been easy because these guys are hungry and they wanting to go, we trying to get a little better every week so we excited about that.”

Players on the team are excited for their future and know what areas they need to clean up before the playoffs get here.

“We need to keep advancing in the mental aspect of the game, that’s where we’re lacking right now,” center Dawson Woods said. “We’re definitely more physical than the other teams we been playing but we got to cut out the mental mistakes.”

The next matchup for the Tigers will be Hardin County, another physical football that won’t back down. Offensive and defensive lineman Brejeun Teague got straight to the point when asked the identity of his team.

“We just physical, some dogs, play hard, and a big family,” Teague said.

This Friday the Tigers have open.