Mugshots : Madison County : 10/03/17 – 10/04/17 October 4, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Joshua Gandy - Contraband in penal institution, official misconduct, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule III drug violations

Jennifer Carter - Official misconduct

Adarius Murphy - Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

April Holloway - Violation of probation

Cozette Douglas - Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

Glenn Dawson - Aggravated domestic assault

Jeremy Tyus - Simple domestic assault

Jesse Roberts - Violation of probation

Jonathan Fuller - Driving while unlicensed

Juan Pacheco - Shoplifting

Larry Olden - Shoplifting

Terriou Long - Theft over $1,000, criminal simulation

Thurston Ian Fason - Aggravated domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/03/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/04/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.