Mugshots : Madison County : 10/03/17 – 10/04/17

1/13 Joshua Gandy Contraband in penal institution, official misconduct, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule III drug violations

2/13 Jennifer Carter Official misconduct

3/13 Adarius Murphy Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

4/13 April Holloway Violation of probation



5/13 Cozette Douglas Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/13 Glenn Dawson Aggravated domestic assault

7/13 Jeremy Tyus Simple domestic assault

8/13 Jesse Roberts Violation of probation



9/13 Jonathan Fuller Driving while unlicensed

10/13 Juan Pacheco Shoplifting

11/13 Larry Olden Shoplifting

12/13 Terriou Long Theft over $1,000, criminal simulation



13/13 Thurston Ian Fason Aggravated domestic assault



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/03/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/04/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.