Students participate in National Walk to School Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of students in Madison County participated Wednesday in an effort to get active and healthy.

Students, faculty, and staff at South Elementary School walked around their building in support of national Walk to School Day. School leaders say they also spoke with students during PE classes about the importance of being healthy at a young age.

“We use pedometers when we run around the gym and we do lots of exercises so we can get healthy,” fifth grader Stephanie Johnson said.

“It’s important because we need to be healthy and make good food choices and get active,” another student, Chase Gardner, said.

School leaders said participating in the walk is an annual event and they plan to do it for years to come.