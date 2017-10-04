Warm And Dry The Rest Of The Week

Weather Update – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday

Another mostly sunny afternoon today with highs in the lower and middle 80s. Conditions will remain dry with just a little bit more cloud cover for parts of northwest Tennessee where temperatures may be slightly cooler.

A greater chance for rain will be returning over the upcoming weekend as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico and interacts with an approaching cold front from the northwest. An area of low pressure has a 70% chance of becoming Tropical Storm Nate in the next 5 days.

This storm will bring rain chances up if it ends up heading in this direction but that is something models are not in agreement on yet. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @brian7wbbj

Facebook –facebook.com/meteorologistbriandavis

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com