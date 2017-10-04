WRAP celebrate survivors during domestic violence awareness month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Communities unite to remember of those who have lost their lives from abuse during domestic violence awareness month.

Tuesday evening, the Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape assistance program, also known as “WRAP,” hosted a candlelight vigil at the Safe Hope Center.

City leaders and law enforcement officers came together along with domestic abuse survivors who gave their testimony of triumph.

Guests held up candles during a moment of silence to remember those who have died because of abuse.

“We are here to remember those who we have lost,” WRAP Advocacy program manager Bridget Lockett said. “To celebrate those who have survived and to support those who are still struggling.”

WRAP serves 19 counties in our area, hoping to end domestic violence while helping affected families move forward.