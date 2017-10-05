Emergency helicopter base coming to Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A new multi-million dollar investment could save lives in West Tennessee. Vanderbilt LifeFlight announced plans Thursday to open an emergency helicopter base in Gibson County.

The emergency helicopter base will be located at the Humboldt Municipal Airport.

“It’s a twin engine instrument rated aircraft,” Vanderbilt Air Medical Transport Manager Sheldon Dreaddy said. “Its cruise speed in layman’s terms is somewhere up close to 150 miles per hour.”

Dreaddy said it takes five minutes in the air to get patients to Jackson and 25 minutes flight time to Memphis. “We take our patients to the closest appropriate facility for whatever their needs may be,” he said.

It is critical time that could save someone’s life. “We can get the patient to the trauma center so much quicker and have good care,” Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes said.

Sally Lawrence, a Gibson County resident, said the city desperately needs it. “In emergencies you want the fastest route to the hospital,” Lawrence said.

Dreaddy said the $10 million investment will also bring 16 jobs to the area. He said the helicopter always carries a flight nurse and flight medic. “We have to bring on 10 additional medical crew members and four additional pilots as well as two additional mechanics,” Dreaddy said.

Vanderbilt LifeFlight said they hope to move in by the end of the year.