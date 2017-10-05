Jackson police search for attempted robbery suspect

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon at Dollar General on North Highland Avenue.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to an attempted robbery at the Dollar General in the 3200 block of North Highland Avenue, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police are searching for a black male with a slim build wearing a jacket, black shirt and dark pants, according to the release.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).