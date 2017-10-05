John W. Holcomb

John W. Holcomb of Cottage Grove died Wednesday, Oct. 4, at his residence. He was 75 years old.

His funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at McEvoy Funeral Home. Bro. David Alan Jackson will lead the service.

John was born Jan. 22, 1942 in Saybrook, Ohio.

John was a Christian by faith and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a black belt in Karate who loved to roller skate, play pool, throw darts and bowl. John worked and retired as an accountant for the city of San Jose, CA. He was also a former councilman for the city of Cottage Grove. A family member said that he was a devoted family man and also loved his cats.