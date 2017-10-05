Local musicians hit the red carpet for Tennessee Music Awards

JACKSON, Tenn.– A red carpet event kicked off Thursday night at the University of Memphis-Lambuth campus.

The Tennessee Music Awards spotlights musicians and bands of all genres including vocalists, radio stations, magazines, venues and more. Additional categories include Americana, country, gospel, rock, metal jazz, blues and hip-hop. Founder Nathan Hunnicutt says the nomination round began in April and voting began in June.

“And this is great way to do it, to allow the fans to jump into the process of honoring people and nominating and becoming part of awareness of Tennessee music,” said Hunnicutt.

All net proceeds will be presented to the Jackson Area Music Society, a non-profit serving the music community.