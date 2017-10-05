Mugshots : Madison County : 10/04/17 – 10/05/17

1/21 Kevin Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/21 Randall Ward Human trafficking, promoting prostitution

3/21 Aldrick Perkins Assault, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

4/21 Angela Butcher Violation of probation



5/21 Barry Alan Keele Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/21 Brannita Harden Public intoxication

7/21 Breonna Macklin Simple domestic assault

8/21 Brian Bray Failure to appear



9/21 Brianna Moody Forgery

10/21 Christopher Haines Theft under $500

11/21 Dwight Champion Violation of parole

12/21 George Hudson Assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia



13/21 James Daniels Aggravated burglary, Theft over $10,000

14/21 Jessica Sanderson Theft under $500

15/21 Jorge Coronel Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/21 Lashonda Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear



17/21 Michael Sanderson Aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment, interfere with emergency call

18/21 Ramon Morales Driving while unlicensed

19/21 Rico Williams Driving while unlicensed, violation of probation

20/21 Taylor Allen Violation of probation



21/21 Terrence Whiteside Violation of parole, violation of probation, failure to appear











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/04/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/05/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.