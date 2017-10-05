Mugshots : Madison County : 10/04/17 – 10/05/17 October 5, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/21Kevin Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Randall Ward Human trafficking, promoting prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Aldrick Perkins Assault, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Angela Butcher Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Barry Alan Keele Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Brannita Harden Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Breonna Macklin Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Brian Bray Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Brianna Moody Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Christopher Haines Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Dwight Champion Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21George Hudson Assault, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21James Daniels Aggravated burglary, Theft over $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Jessica Sanderson Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21Jorge Coronel Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Lashonda Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Michael Sanderson Aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Ramon Morales Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Rico Williams Driving while unlicensed, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Taylor Allen Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Terrence Whiteside Violation of parole, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/04/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/05/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore