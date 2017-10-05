Pillowcase Project promotes emergency awareness for children

JACKSON, Tenn.–The local Red Cross is aiming to prepare children for a disaster situation with pillows.

The American Red Cross of West Tennessee are preparing children ages 8 to 11 and parents for emergency situations at the “Pillowcase Project” Thursday night. The project teaches coping skills and how to stay safe in an emergency. Organizers say it empowers them to take action by practicing preparedness.

“This is a project that came about after Hurricane Katrina. There were some college students that would leave during emergencies and they would take everything in a pillowcase,” said Mary Lee, presenter.

All participants received a preparedness tool-kit, workbook, personalized pillowcase that includes items needed in case of an emergency and a pledge certificate.