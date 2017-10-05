School board tables bus vote on hold

JACKSON, Tenn. — Adding new buses to the district’s fleet was actually on Thursday night’s school board agenda.

The transportation department informed the board 14 new buses could be purchased, although 12 was the initial estimate.

Having no air conditioning on the new buses was an issue for some board members, who were under the impression they previously voted that all future buses would have A/C.

Dr. Jones said if that was the agreement, new buses would have air.

“We need to make sure we understand it’s going to be a long term project,” Jackson-Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones said. “Really improving the success of our students. But its and endeavor really worth taking on.”

School board members will dive deeper into the 10-year plan and purchasing new buses later this month.