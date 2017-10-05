Tanya Maness

Tanya Maness of Finger, TN was born April 3, 1976 in Selmer, TN the daughter of the late Jerry Paul and Wanda Lee Montgomery Hamm. She was a Registered Nurse at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. She is the wife of Ronald Maness.

Most important to Tanya was family and spending time with her daughter Madison. Tanya was a member of the Enville United Methodist Church and enjoyed working with the youth at the church. Her lifelong goal was to become a Registered Nurse. She attained that goal in April of this year when she received her Nursing Degree from Jackson State. Her passionate hobby was photography. She also enjoyed deer hunting and University of Tennessee football. Tanya departed this life on October 1, 2017 in Memphis at the age of 41 Years, 5 Months, 28 Days.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Maness of Finger, TN; two daughters, Madison Hatch of Finger, TN, Dr. Leslie Harris and husband Dr. Matt Harris of New Haven, CT; a son, Kevin Maness of Jackson, TN; three brothers, Jerry Neal Hamm and wife Karen of Dyersburg, TN, Jackie Paul Hamm and wife Jacqueline of Adamsville, TN, Willie David Hamm and wife Pam of Adamsville, TN; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Janice Maness of Finger along with a host of extended family and friends.

Services will be held on October 5, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Adamsville in Adamsville, Tennessee, with Bro. Bill Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the Rocky Knob Cemetery. Visitation at Shackelford Funeral Home in Adamsville on Wednesday from 4:30 – 9:00 PM. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer in charge of arrangements. 731-645-3481