Tropical Storm Nate Heading in Our Direction

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Thursday

Another quiet day in West Tennessee with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 80s again. Tropical Storm Nate is on the move and has big implications for our weekend forecast, and if you’re starting Fall break in a couple days you’ll want to be watching WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast!

Under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 50s once again overnight with calm winds. After the cool start, it’ll be another warm and mostly sunny afternoon on Friday with highs in the middle 80s. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s at kick off for high school football games Friday evening. Tropical Storm Nate in the western Caribbean Sea is moving northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The center of Nate continues to move across northeastern Nicaragua and flooding rains are expected over portions of Central America. We could get some heavy rain of our own if this storm stays on it’s current forecast path.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com