University of Memphis Lambuth hosts Tennessee Music Awards

JACKSON, Tenn. — The music awards event Thursday is all about celebrating music.

For the first time ever, the University of Memphis Lambuth will host the Tennessee Music Awards.

Organizers say they expect more than 300 people to attend the event.

It’s a red carpet affair with multiple performances from musicians across the state.

Organizers say they’ve been preparing for this night for the past six months and are glad it’s finally time for the big day.

“Some of the best of the best are coming,” said Dr. Jeremy Tubbs, director of music and entertainment at U of M Lambuth. “This show will be absolutely incredible. The talent that’s going to be in this building tonight is going to be unmatched across the state.”

Dr. Tubbs says tickets are selling out fast but there are still some available.

You can purchase tickets at the door for $25.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.