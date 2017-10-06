Dealing with Tropical Storm Nate This Weekend

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Friday

Hope you’ve enjoyed the dry and sunny weather today. It’s the last day of sunshine and completely dry conditions across the 21 county area of West Tennessee for a little while. Tropical Storm Nate is strengthening in the western Caribbean with a path directed right at the southeastern United States. Parts of West Tennessee could get some heavy rain over the weekend.

Tonight

It’ll be mild and dry for high school football games and anything else you’ll be doing outdoors on this Friday evening with temperatures in the lower and middle 70s cooling down to the upper 60s by 10 o’clock. We’ll ultimately bottom out in the middle and upper 60s by sunrise Saturday – a warmer night than the low to middle 50s we started with this morning. Skies will become partly cloudy by early Saturday.

Tropical Storm Nate in the western Caribbean Sea is moving north-northwest at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The center of Nate is moving quickly toward the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula and the Yucatan Channel. We could get some heavy rain of our own if this storm stays on it’s current forecast path, though the past has shifted farther east from where it was yesterday. While the risk for severe weather is low, we could be getting a lot of rain between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

