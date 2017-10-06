Lane College pumps up campus with pep rally for Homecoming game

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s homecoming season across West Tennessee, and Lane College is pumping up its campus for their big game.

The Dragons have kept the party going all week long and topped it off Friday with a pep rally. The school’s gym was packed with the marching band, cheerleaders, wing eating competitions and students and staff wishing their players luck against Langston University.

Keyontae Wallace is a senior and competed in the relay race during the pep rally.

“I had so much fun,” Wallace said. “I broke a chair, but you know, hey, enjoy yourself. We are having fun doing this for the students.”

For head coach Derrick Burroughs, this is more than just a homecoming game on Saturday. This is about the students and players he cares about.

“When you develop that special bond with these kids and in situations like this, kids you’ve coached, they come back and say, ‘coach, I didn’t understand it then but I understand now what you were trying to tell us all along,” Coach Burroughs said.

While festivities went on inside the gym, the Dragons went out on the field for one final practice. Coach Burroughs said they will celebrate once they win Saturday.

Homecoming will kick off with a parade at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lane and Hays avenues. The game starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lane Stadium.