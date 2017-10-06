Lane College welcomes Alumni and community to Homecoming Weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Homecoming is underway inside the dragons den at Lane College and everyone is excited. People aren’t just excited for this years football game but they are looking forward to the annual parade throughout the community.

Crews are making sure the streets are clean as the Dragons prepare to hit the pavement.

“This is the time of the year students and old alumni get to come together and have fun,” Sophomore Jacarri Relf said.

Lane has been celebrating all week but Saturday is parade day. School officials say this year the parade will look a little different.

“Usually we use cars but this is the first year we will have a float of our own,” Relf said.

Students are keeping their float designs top secret but say walking throughout the community is what it’s all about.

“I look forward to seeing a lot of people. Especially when we go though communities people wonder ‘what does he do?’ It puts a smile on the younger kids faces because a lot of people in this area especially in east Jackson, they don’t see a lot of positive things,” Sophomore Class Vice President Kadarius Scott said.

“I’ve been running around on these hallowed grounds for a long time,” Alumni Member Voresa Booker said.

Homecoming’s also a time for alumni to come back.

“I spent 30 years in the navy and because of my foundation here at Lane College I was able to have a very very successful career in the navy,” Booker said.

Friday morning Veteran Alumni came together for fellowship, including Voresa Booker. Booker was just one of 26 black female captains while on duty in the United States Navy.

“I’m now the vice president of the National Alumni Association at Lane College and I feel it is so important to give back to a college that have given so much to me,”Booker said.

Students say networking with alumni is key.

“People that paved the way for you to come back and they come and give back and they instill in us how important education is,” Scott said.