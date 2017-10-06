Students tour Pinnacle Foods for National Manufacturing Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Manufacturing is the way of the future,” Dillon Todd, a student at Jackson State Community College, said.

High school seniors got the chance to go inside Pinnacle Foods in Jackson Friday thanks in part to Jackson State Community College and the Jackson Chamber. It’s a part of National Manufacturing Day.

“Personally I’m looking forward to get into engineering,” Marlin Collins, a senior at Scotts Hill High School, said. “So just get an idea of something I might be doing and understand kind of what’s going on.”

The seniors heard from students currently enrolled in the Advanced Maintenance Technician program at Jackson State.

“It’s a way for seniors to get a good look into what kind of job field they’re going into and try to get some experience,” Kurt Romelhart, a senior at Scotts Hill High School, said.

The students learned about Pinnacle Foods and what foods they manufacture. They produce enough pizzas to feed everyone in five of the U.S.’s largest cities three times over.

The Jackson Chamber and workers at Pinnacle Foods hope the students realize that manufacturing today is very different from when their grandparents worked in the facilities.

“I think exposure to the field in manufacturing is important and exposes them to the idea that manufacturing is important, it’s new, exciting, fresh,” Vicki Bunch, manager of workforce development, said.

The students then suited up and got a tour of the facility.