Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Debbie Morris

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches in Henderson County.

“I’ve been at Westover for 32 years, and I love teaching,” Debbie Morris said.

Morris teaches kindergarten at Westover Elementary. She says she got the call that she had a teaching job while she was working at the Old Country Store.

“I think I gave everybody’s meal free because I was so excited,” Morris said. “So I truly love what I do.”

She went to the University of Tennessee at Martin where she got her bachelor’s in teaching. Morris says her biggest influence came from when she was still in school.

“Linda Campbell from Dyersburg, Tennessee. I did my student teaching with her,” Morris said. “She really encouraged me and was such a wonderful role model.”

Her favorite part about teaching young kids is all the compliments they give each day.

“They just make your day because they’ll just grab you and hug you,” Morris said.

She says this job isn’t about the money but the love of the children and the advancement she sees in them throughout the year.

“I hope they learn to be kind and nice to others because that’s what I try to do,” Morris said.

She says she wouldn’t want any other grade.

Morris will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in September, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.