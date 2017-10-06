Tropical Storm Nate Heads Our Way For The Weekend

Weather Update – 7:00 a.m. Friday

After the cool start, it’ll be another warm and mostly sunny afternoon on Friday with highs in the middle 80s. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s at kick off for high school football games Friday evening.

Tropical Storm Nate in the western Caribbean Sea is moving northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The center of Nate continues to move across northeastern Nicaragua and flooding rains are expected over portions of Central America. We could get some heavy rain of our own if this storm stays on it’s current forecast path.

While the risk for severe weather is low, we could be getting a lot of rain. Latest models have consistently showed the potential for 1-4″ of rain from Saturday through Wednesday morning in West Tennessee from Nate and an oncoming cold front. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

