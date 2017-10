Vann Drive crash involving motorcycle sends 1 to hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — Traffic was backed up Friday afternoon at a busy intersection as police responded to a motorcycle wreck.

Jackson police say a car hit a motorcycle just before 2 p.m. on Vann Drive near the intersection of the Highway 45 Bypass.

Police confirm the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.