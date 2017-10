Visitation and funeral arrangements for Sonny Melton

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local funeral home has shared the visitation and funeral arrangements for Sonny Melton.

Sonny, of Big Sandy, was a nurse at Henry County Medical Center. He was killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas while protecting his wife, Heather. He was 29 years old.

Ridgeway Funeral Home has created a Sonny Melton memorial page that includes the visitation times. You can see the pageĀ here.