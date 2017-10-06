West Jackson Baptist Church sponsors carnival for Pope Elementary School

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church sponsors a fall carnival for elementary school students.

West Jackson Baptist Church organized a carnival Friday for students at Pope Elementary School in north Jackson.

Students got to participate in a variety of games including a football toss, coin toss and ring toss. Church volunteers handed out candy after each event.

“We really feel like we need to be a gospel community on mission for us to just get out here and love on these kids, give the teachers a break today as they’re getting ready for their fall break,” Alan Teel, missions pastor at West Jackson Baptist Church, said.

This is the second year West Jackson Baptist has held a fall carnival for students at Pope.