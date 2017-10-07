Annual homecoming parade brings out hundreds to Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the end of Lane College’s homecoming week, and students, alumni and community members made sure they went out with a bang.

Hundreds gathered on dragon territory streets for the annual homecoming parade to witness a tradition rich in history.

“We’re having our homecoming parade kicking off until game time, and hopefully we will cheer on the Dragons to victory,” said homecoming chair and student Tori Haliburton.

Local bands, businesses and dance teams marched through downtown showing their school spirit in this years theme, ‘Back Down Memory Lane.’

“It means going back down memory lane and just celebrating, liberating and transforming lives one student at a time,” said Haliburton.

Haliburton said the parade is something the college has been doing since the 1950’s.

“We’re doing something that’s a long-standing tradition,” she said.

But for many, it’s more than just a tradition. It’s a time for students, family and alumni to all come together.

“It’s super exciting to see all the alumni come back, it’s like welcome home to them,” said junior Qhamora Kimbrough.

For alumni like Michael Bobbitt, the annual parade brings back memories.

“It’s part of who I am, I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” he said.

As a great start to the day, many are hoping it will end the same way, with a homecoming win for the Dragons.

“I hope they win again and bring another one home, so everyone can have a good time today ,” said Courtney Morton, who works for the college.

Organizers say homecoming week takes all year to plan, and they are already planning for next year.