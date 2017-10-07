Hurricane Nate Will Bring Rain Over The Weekend

Weather Update – 6:00 a.m. Saturday

Hurricane Nate in the western Caribbean Sea is moving north-northwest at 22 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph The center of Nate is moving quickly toward the Gulf of Mexico where warm water will continue to allow this storm to strengthen. The forecast past has shifted farther east from where it was yesterday, but we’ll likely still get some heavy rain from Nate and could even get some strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. While the risk for severe weather is low, one or two thunderstorms could become strong or severe. More rain is likely overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with showers continuing – especially for areas near the Tennessee River until Sunday afternoon.

Saturday Forecast:

Hurricane Nate Will Come Ashore Overnight On The Southern Mississippi Coast:

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist