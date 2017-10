Pet of the Week: Nick

JACKSON, Tenn. — Meet our pet of the week Nick. Nick is a Lab/ Staffie mix and Melissa Roberts with Saving the Animals together says he loves everyone. Nick is currently in a foster home with other dogs so he is friendly with other animals. Roberts says this bundle of fluff is super lovable.

For more information on how to adopt contact Melissa Roberts at melissaroberts@savingtheanimalstogether.org