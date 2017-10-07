UPDATE: Victim dies from injuries in East Jackson Shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have confirmed the victim in East Jackson’s shooting has died from his injuries.

Officers responded around 10:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Parkway East Apartments on Roosevelt Parkway in east Jackson, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Officers say Travis Hartshaw was shot by two male suspects. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“It was another senseless killing. For no reason at all. Somebody’s son, somebody’s dad, somebody’s brother. That’s all it was a senseless killing,” said Terrance Jackson, the victim’s cousin.

Police said they have no suspects or suspect information at this time. This shooting is still under investigation.

At least two ambulances were on scene, and crime tape could be seen marking an area where officers were gathered.