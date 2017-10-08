Folks flock to Friendly Frank’s Flea Market for Hub City tradition

JACKSON, Tenn. — Shoppers browsed through aisles of vendors this weekend at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park.

Friendly Frank’s Flea Market was in town, an event that comes to Jackson the first weekend of most months.

Guests we spoke with said they have made it a tradition to walk around the market every month and spend time with people in the community.

“Yesterday I bought honey and muscadine jelly, and I got my grandkids some Kardashian makeup,” event attendee Brenda Franks said.

They said you can get a little bit of everything there, with items for people of all ages.

If you happened to miss Friendly Frank’s Flea Market this month, it will once again be at the Jackson Fairgrounds the first weekend of next month, from Nov. 3-5.