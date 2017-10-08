Less Rain Tonight, Rain Returns Monday Night & Tuesday

Update Sunday 11 p.m. Oct. 9th

Nate moves into the northeast on Monday leaving only a slight chance of a spotty shower overnight into Monday. Tropical air left over the area will allow us to warm into the upper 80’s on Monday afternoon. A weak cold front will interact with the warm air in place Monday evening into Tuesday bringing a marginal risk of severe weather. Clearing out by Wednesday with slightly cooler and less humid weather through the end of next week.

OVERNIGHT:

Partly cloudy with calm winds and patchy fog at the bus stop. Temperatures will be in the upper 60’s with a mostly cloudy skies around sunrise.\

MONDAY MORNING FORECAST:

MONDAY & THE WEEK AHEAD:

