Local church holds 88th annual Women’s Day Program

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church honored the women in their congregation Sunday. Some of them being active members for over seventy years.

“The second Sunday in October, we honor our women who have done magnificent things here at Macedonia,” said Frieda Croom-Conner, chairperson for the Women’s Day Program.

Sunday’s worship at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church marked their 88th annual Women’s Day.

“We know that women all throughout the bible have had a powerful role, and we have honored women at Macedonia for over 80 years,” said Shelia Lancaster, missionary president at Macedonia Missionary, “and so we just want to let the women at our church and in our community know that women have a role at the church.”

The theme of this year’s service was the verse, “Women who kneel before God, can stand before anything.”

“We just want people to know, and especially the ladies in this stressful time in the world today, that as long as you kneel before God, that you can be able to stand before anything, because he’s our keeper,” Croom-Conner said. “He keeps us covered. He gives us our faith. He gives us our strength.”

The worship included a choir, guest speaker Gloria Watson, and the honoring of women members of the church over 80. Some being active members for over seventy years.

“I recently took the role of one of those ladies who has been a member of Macedonia for over sixty years,” Lancaster said, “so it’s exciting to see what has happened and how much more I have to learn.”

Lancaster said, they also wore ribbons today to recognize those women who have suffered with breast cancer or other cancers.

Church representatives say, their next event will be the Fall Festival on Halloween.