Mass shooting victim Sonny Melton welcomed home with police escort

BIG SANDY, Tenn. — Friends and family lined the streets of Benton County last night to welcome Sandy resident Sonny Melton back home. He was given a police escort as he was transported back to his hometown.

Sonny was one of over 50 people who died in the mass shooting in Las Vegas last Sunday.

He was attending the route 91 harvest country music festival with his wife Dr. Heather Gulish-Melton when she said, he saved her life, acting as a human shield as bullets rained down on concert goers.

Big Sandy has held a number of vigils for sonny and has covered the town in green ribbons to show their respects for the couple, and the man the big sandy community is calling a hometown hero.

Visitation hours will be tomorrow at Big Sandy High School gym from 2 pm to 8 pm and Tuesday from 11 am to 1 pm.