West Tennesseans celebrate Halloween with Zombie Paintball

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — As Halloween quickly approaches, people are celebrating this spooky time of the year battling the undead with paint balls.

The people at Zombie Trail Paintball and Corn Maze said zombies are attacking the community and they need your help. They’re inviting the public to come on their trailer and see how many zombies you can take down.

It’s equipped with paint balls so as they hop out from the shadows, you’ll be ready to go.

I just enjoyed shooting the zombies, they come and presented just a little bit of a challenge to shoot them,” said event attendee Austin Kendall.

Riders said that the event was a lot of fun and perfect for Halloween.

It’s open every Friday from 7 pm to 10 pm and Saturday from 7 pm to 11 pm in October.

It’s located at 1533 Mason Grove Road Humboldt, TN. For prices visit their website at www.zombietrailpaintball.com