Big Sandy community pays respects to Las Vegas victim Sonny Melton

BIG SANDY, Tenn. — Lines of people wrapped around the Big Sandy School Monday evening all for Sonny Melton. The native was killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting protecting his wife as a shield.

Friends and family came together for the victim’s visitation and through love and support his father James Melton said the healing can begin.

“This actually today is going to begin maybe some closure for us and it’s been a hard road getting here, but our new normal starts now, a new normal,” said Melton.

Sherrie Hines is a close friend of the family who came with many others who had on shirts in the style of concert shirts. They are very similar to what Heather and Sonny wore to a Eric Church concert.

“Not many other people have these particular shirts and we just wanted to show our support for Heather and the family and Sonny’s memory because we love them so much,” said Hines.

Just about everywhere you turn in Big Sandy, you can find a green ribbon or bow.

“They wanted to honor Sonny someway so they said they needed a color that would fit him,” said Melton. “He works at the Kelly Clinic so therefore it was green and he’s a hunter. He loved to go duck hunting and green was his color.”

Though Sonny is gone, the community is keeping his memory alive and supporting the family during this time.

Visitation continues Tuesday at Big Sandy school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service following. A private burial will be held.