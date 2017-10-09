Church pumpkin patch raises money to feed needy families

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Purchase a pumpkin and help feed a local family in need.

“They know us as the pumpkin patch church,” First Christian Church Children’s Pastor Greg Bryant said.

First Christian Church in Dyersburg sells pumpkins every October. Bryant said proceeds from the patch help feed families in need. “We’re just trying to reach as many people as possible,” he said.

The church gives away boxes full of food to needy families at Thanksgiving. Money from the pumpkin patch plus donations help fill those boxes with turkey, dressing and all the trimmings.

“We just don’t want to be a church that’s within our four walls,” Junior High Pastor Mychal Hunt said. “We want to impact the entire Dyer County.”

The church said they plan to feed between 300 and 350 families this Thanksgiving. They have about 1,900 pumpkins up for grabs, plus gourds and crafts. “We have pumpkins of all sizes,” Hunt said. “We have the pumpkins that are huge. We have the little baby pumpkins.”

Bryant said they started the pumpkin patch in 2004, feeding between 25 and 50 families. It continues to get bigger and bigger. “We just keep increasing hoping that we can raise more money to help feed more families,” Bryant said.

Volunteers help run the pumpkin patch.

The pumpkin patch is open from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.