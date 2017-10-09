Local hospital enhances ways to care for premature babies

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local hospital has enhanced ways to take care of premature babies.

Tennova Healthcare Regional Jackson now has a level two NICU. This means they can care for babies recovering from serious illness.

“We’ve got someone available 24/7 to be at deliveries and be at the hospital to care for the babies when they’re in the NICU,” Dr. Mark Hughes, a pediatric hospitalist, said.

Before becoming a level two, the babies born too early would have to be sent to other hospitals to be cared for. They now have four neonatologists, doctors who specialize in babies who are born prematurely.

“We’ll be able to keep that family together,” Hughes said.

The hospital also continues to work with families after they leave.

“We have established an outpatient followup clinic, right now really just for those babies that don’t have a pediatrician or don’t have someone established,” Hughes said.

They can now care for babies born as early as 32 weeks.