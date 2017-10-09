Local students become Best Buddies with special needs students

MEDINA, Tenn.–South Gibson High School volunteers had a special day with students. Students and staff hosted the Best Buddies match party Monday. Volunteer students were paired with a special needs individuals to become new friends.

Organizer Kevin Painter says this is a great social opportunity for special needs students.

“Students who have special needs are not given the opportunity to interact outside of school, so this insures that can occur,” says Painter.

South Gibson is just one of the five high schools who have the program in west Tennessee..