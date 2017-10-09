Martin police lieutenant graduates from TBI State Academy

MARTIN, Tenn. — A lieutenant with the Martin Police Department recently graduated from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation State Academy.

Lt. James Hatler graduated Thursday after being selected from hundreds of candidates from across the state, according to a release from the department.

Lt. Hatler is with the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.

The academy consists of five days per week for six weeks including leadership courses, constitutional law, communications intelligence, financial investigations and undercover investigations.

“The TBI State Academy was created as a professional and prestigious training ground for Tennessee law enforcement officers who long for the opportunity to expand their education and training in the criminal justice field,” the release states. “The TBI State Academy was developed with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s origin, tradition, and mission in mind, and is geared toward advancing techniques, science, and strategy for the law enforcement community.”