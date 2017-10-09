Melba “Jean” Carter Caldwell Goad

Melba “Jean” Carter Caldwell Goad entered into her heavenly Father’s arms on Friday, October 6, 2017, in her home in Jackson, Tennessee, surrounded by family. After a three-year battle with colon cancer and after almost 30 years battling heart disease, she had “fought the good fight, finished the course, and kept the faith.” She was 85 years old.

She was born March 17, 1932 in Humboldt, Tennessee. She was the eighth of 10 children, seven daughters and three sons, born to Frank and Nannie Frances Carter of Humboldt, Tennessee.

Jean was educated in the Humboldt School system. In her young adult life, she enjoyed participating in various beauty pageants in Humboldt, Atwood, and Jackson, Tennessee. She was in the Strawberry Festival in Humboldt for four years and was selected Miss Atwood and Miss Gibson County. As Miss Gibson County, she was selected to the Top Ten in the Miss Tennessee pageant. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Humboldt, and it was there where she met and fell in love with her future husband, J. D. Caldwell Jr. of Humboldt. Together they had five daughters. They lived in Memphis and Greenville, South Carolina, while J. D. completed medical school and residency, finally making a home in Hayti, Missouri, where he opened a medical practice. Their home was full of love and laughter. Through their Christian examples and teachings, they provided the foundation of Christian living from which their children learned about knowing the Lord as their Savior. In 1970, Jean was widowed and subsequently moved her family to Jackson. She worked for many years in the banking profession in Jackson and Memphis. While living at Wesley Jackson Highlands in Jackson, Jean found love again when she met Joe Goad from Dyersburg, Tennessee. She and Joe married in November, 2004. Until Jean became ill from cancer, they enjoyed traveling in and out of state to visit family and friends. Joe was a faithful care giver for his wife. Jean loved her Lord, her family, and playing Rook. Jean praised the Lord throughout her life, even through her last days. She was often heard to say, “The Lord has been good to me.” Having family around, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought great joy to her. Whenever they visited, household rules seemed to disappear.

She was predeceased by her husband, J. D. Caldwell Jr., her parents, Frank and Nannie Frances Carter, three brothers and five sisters: Frank (Booster) Carter, John Louis Carter, Travis Carter, Sue Smith, Mary Darty, Virginia Coppedge, Ann Barton, and Peggy Cooke, one stepson, Kevin Goad, and twin grandsons.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Goad of Jackson, her five daughters: Frances (Jerry) Cecil of Greenwood, Arkansas, Pam (George) LaBounty of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Rena (Mack) Cochran of Greenwood, Arkansas, Tammy (Gary) Hampson of Lakeland, Tennessee, and Jannette (Lou) Colon of Hazelton, Pennsylvania, step-son Richard Goad of Blytheville, Arkansas, 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild, a sister, Shirley (James) Welch of Humboldt, two brothers-in law Pat (Dorothy) Goad and Marshall (Margie) Goad all of Dyersburg, nieces and nephews: Martha Higdon of Lakeland, Tennessee, Nancy Flanders of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Jackie Dotson and Lesa McNeil, both of Jackson, Gary Smith of Jackson, and numerous other beloved nieces and nephews, and friends.

SERVICES: The Burial service will be held before the Celebration of Life service, Monday, October 9, 2017 at Highland Memorial Gardens at 2:00 pm. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, October 9, 2017, at 5:00 pm in the sanctuary of Northside United Methodist Church with Dr. Don Thrasher and Rev. John White officiating. The family will receive family and friends before the service from

3:00-5:00 pm at Northside United Methodist Church, as well as, after the service for a reception in Hope Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Colon Cancer Alliance, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, Hospice of West Tennessee, or the charity of your choice.

The family would like to especially thank the staff at Hospice of West Tennessee–Dr. Clyde Smith, Carol Cook, Stephanie Hill, and Tina Turner, and Drs. Crenshaw, Curry, Hollis, Teague, and doctors and staff at the Kirkland Cancer Center for the care and comfort they provided for our dear precious mother and wife.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305 731.668.1111.www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com